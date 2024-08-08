Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:51
Former National Front member reveals moment realised he was ‘absolute scum’ during violent attack
A former senior member of the National Front has detailed the exact moment he thought he was “absolute scum” during a violent attack.
Matt Collins, who is now an ambassador for Hope not Hate, told Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 8 August about a meeting he went to with members of the group and the British National Party that descended into an attack on a group which was mainly Asian women.
“I actually thought we were the good guys, standing up for race and nation. I stood there, and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m absolute scum’,” Collins recalled.
Up next
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
00:35
Arteta ‘very positive’ as Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen in pre-season
00:32
Matthew Hudson-Smith reveals family surprise after Olympic win
00:18
Tony Hawk cheers on Team GB skateboarder friend at Paris Olympics
01:32
MyKayla Skinner sends message to Simone Biles over ‘online bullying’
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:30
Victoria Beckham pranked by David and family in latest TikTok trend
00:28
Josie Gibson sends defiant message to trolls after weight jibes
00:15
Pete Wicks breaks silence as more Strictly contestants confirmed
01:02
Banksy adds to artwork collection in London with new elephant design
00:52
Moment bison stampede metres away from family’s car
00:25
Watch: Holidaymakers race for sun beds at Spanish resort
00:44
Elusive wildcat mother and kitten caught on camera in Scotland
01:22
Vet voices concerns as Dolce and Gabbana launches bizarre dog perfume
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32