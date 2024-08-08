A former senior member of the National Front has detailed the exact moment he thought he was “absolute scum” during a violent attack.

Matt Collins, who is now an ambassador for Hope not Hate, told Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 8 August about a meeting he went to with members of the group and the British National Party that descended into an attack on a group which was mainly Asian women.

“I actually thought we were the good guys, standing up for race and nation. I stood there, and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m absolute scum’,” Collins recalled.