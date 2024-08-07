Shops boarded up as Northampton takes precautions against far-right riots

Northampton businesses boarded up their windows on Wednesday, 7 August, as more far-right rioting was feared in England.

Small businesses around the country said they feel “frightened” as they prepared for further violence by protecting shop fronts and closing early.

Police remain braced for further unrest as they monitor reports of at least 100 possible gatherings amid threats against immigration law specialists across the country.

Hundreds of people have been arrested over the violence following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport.

Rioting followed the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.