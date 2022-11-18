RIPTwitter: Mass exodus after Elon Musk tells staff to ‘go hardcore’ or go home

Twitter employees have left in their droves after Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum to either “go hardcore” or go home.

Tweeps were told they had until Thursday (17 November) to decide whether to commit to the new company ethos or leave.

Many choose to walk, leading to a mass exodus that has the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending, ironically, on Twitter.

The billionaire also told staff that managers would assume their resignation if they weren’t in the office at least 40 hours a week.

A projection reading “Musk’s Hellscape” was cast onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in the aftermath.

