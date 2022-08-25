An NHS doctor accused Rishi Sunak of "pandering" to Conservative voters after he claimed that the government "empowered" independent scientific advisers too much during Covid lockdowns.

The Tory leadership candidate alleged in an interview with the Spectator that scientists tried to "scare" the public with a "fear narrative," referring to posters showing Covid patients.

Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care doctor, said that Mr Sunak's claims were "nonsense."

“He is pandering to his Conservative Party base because he wants to be prime minister, he’s saying what he thinks people want to hear,” Dr Clarke said.

