Watch: Rishi Sunak gives gracious first speech as leader of opposition in Commons

Rishi Sunak gave a gracious first speech to parliament as the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons on Tuesday (9 July).

Mr Sunak started his speech by congratulating Sir Keir Starmer on his general election victory.

The Conservative leader said: “In our politics, we can argue vigorously, as the prime minister and I did over the past six weeks, but still respect each other, and whatever disputes we have in this parliament, I know that everyone in this house will not lose sight of the fact that we are all motivated by our desire to serve our constituents, our country, and advance the principles that we honourably believe in.”

Mr Sunak also described being an MP as the “greatest honour, privilege and responsibility”.