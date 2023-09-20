Rishi Sunak did ‘wrong thing’ walking back UK climate targets, says Al Gore

Al Gore described Rishi Sunak’s decision to roll back the UK’s net zero policy as “shocking and really disappointing”.

The former US vice president added that British “friends” - including Conservative Party members - have told him they feel “utter disgust” about the controversial decision.

“On a personal basis I find it shocking and really disappointing,” Gore said.

“I think he has done the wrong thing.”

Mr Sunak announced his decision to push back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030 to 2035 at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday 20 September.