Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy, made a surprise speech at the Conservative Party conference to support her “best friend”.

Ahead of the prime minister’s long-awaited address, Ms Murthy took to the stage to explain that her husband has “honesty, integrity and a firm understanding of right and wrong”.

“Rishi cares deeply about this party and the values that underpin it. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for the support you’ve already shown him,” she said.

“Please know, that Rishi is working hard to do the right thing for the country, not just for now, but for the long term.”