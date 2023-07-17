Sunak defends cap on university student numbers as ‘fair for taxpayers’

Rishi Sunak has defended a decision to limit student numbers on university courses that do not have “good outcomes” by saying the system must be “fair” for taxpayers.

The prime minister made the comments when asked how universities will be able to “fund themselves” if they are reducing places on some courses.

“We need to make sure the system is not just fair for students - and they’re getting the right outcome - but it’s also fair for taxpayers,” Mr Sunak said.

“Part of these reforms - clamping down on low-quality courses - will improve the overall financial sustainability of the system.”