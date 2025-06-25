Watch as the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescues a dozen children and adults from the water following a failed kayaking expedition.

Footage shared by the lifeboat service on Wednesday (25 June) shows crews assisting members of the kayaking and paddleboarding group who were in trouble off of Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside.

Emergency services received reports of 32 individuals needing help at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (23 June).

The team, who launched the rescue effort in powerful winds, were able to rescue 18 people from sea, with the other 14 people managing to get to shore themselves.

Lifeguard George Legg said: “It was an intense situation with five winds blowing outside the harbour creating lots of wind chop.”