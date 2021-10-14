A robot dog armed with a weapon on its back has been unveiled at the US Army trade show, bringing terrifying concepts from Black Mirror to life.

Footage shared on social media by journalist Haley Britzky shows three robots - complete with what appear to be green lights for eyes - patrolling the grounds outside the convention.

A number of Special Purpose “Unmanned Rifle” (SPUR) bots have been developed by Ghost Robotics and arms manufacturer SWORD.

One robot has been armed with a 6.5mm sniper rifle capable of precisely hitting targets from 3,940 feet away.

