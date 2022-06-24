Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled by pro-abortion protesters after Roe v Wade overturned

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been heckled by pro-abortion protesters chanting “lock her up” as she celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, ending abortion rights protections across the US.

“I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” Ms Greene told press outside the court in Washington DC.

“It’s wonderful, and I think we have to worry about the radical left. They’re the ones who are going to perform an insurrection here at the Supreme Court. We’ve got to protect women”, the Republican congresswoman added.