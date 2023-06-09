Activists with Israeli flags removed from Roger Waters concert by O2 Arena staff

Footage appears to show the moment activists waving Israeli flags were removed by staff from The O2 arena in Greenwich, London, on Wednesday night (7 June).

According to The Jewish Chronicle, the protest took place during a performance by Roger Waters, when the Pink Floyd frontman fired a prop gun into the air while dressed in a costume resembling that of the SS.

“The safety and security of visitors, performers, tour crew and our staff are of utmost importance to The O2,” a statement from The O2 arena, provided to The Independent, reads.

“We recognise the right of people to conduct peaceful demonstrations and on the evenings of 6th and 7th June we facilitated peaceful protests outside the venue. We did not permit protests to take place inside the venue on the basis that it would disrupt the performance and affect the safety and enjoyment of our guests.”