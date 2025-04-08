A pensioner with dementia was tricked by rogue traders into buying a gold bracelet worth £3,500 as an upfront payment for bogus roof repairs.

Tommy Aaron Chislett, 22, and Shane Lee, 31, both of Wheal Jewel, Redruth, cold-called a pensioner, telling him that his roof needed cleaning in January 2024.

After inspecting the roof, the duo told the householder his roof needed cleaning and gave him a verbal quote of £5,000 with no paperwork.

The victim went to the bank to take out money but was rejected because of the unusual request. The bank then contacted the man’s daughter, who phoned the police.

The homeowner returned empty-handed and Chislett drove him to a jewellery shop where he was directed to buy the bracelet, which was taken as payment for the work.

The pair were sentenced to two years in prison at Truro Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted theft and fraud charges.