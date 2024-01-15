Ron DeSantis was trolled by a heckler who presented a participation trophy to him ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, 15 January.

The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor’s town hall in Atlantic, Iowa.

A man approached Mr DeSantis holding a small trophy, saying: “Governor DeSantis I want to present to you this participation trophy.”

“You’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying,” the man added before calling him “our little snowflake.”

“I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy,” an unamused Mr DeSantis told him before security removed the heckler.