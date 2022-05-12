Royal Mail to increase postal drone routes in coming years

Royal Mail has announced its ambition for a fleet of drones to help deliver post to remote communities across the UK.

The service hopes up to 200 drones will help carry the mail on 50 new routes with the Isles of Scilly, Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and the Hebrides the first to benefit.

Royal Mail has been testing the use of drones for some time and has shared footage of the most recent trials, held on the Shetland Islands.

They hope the fleet could grow to 500 drones in the coming years.

