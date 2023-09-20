BBC director general Tim Davie has announced a review into Rusell Brand’s time at the corporation following allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against the comedian.

Brand denies all the allegations.

Mr Davie has now announced a review will take place “as swiftly as possible” with results in weeks.

He said: “We will look at any complaints made about Russell Brand’s conduct during his time, what was known at the time and what was done, so full transparency.

“I just want to say one thing because that came up as an allegation, that the review will also look at any cars used by the BBC at that time.”

