Russian activist had to ‘brief children’ on what nerve agent poisoning looks like

A former Russian supermodel-turned-activist has revealed that she's had to 'brief' her children on what nerve agent poisoning looks like in the wake of Alexei Navalny's death - and fears something could happen to her.

Ksenia Maximova has been helping Russians to flee Putin's regime, and is now based in the UK, scared to return to her home country as she would likely be arrested.

"I have been told I shouldn't worry about my safety here [the UK], she told Sky's Trevor Phillips.

"I definitely can't travel to some places", she added, noting that she would be extradited.