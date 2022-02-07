Russian divers perform training drills with schoolchildren

Divers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations conducted a safety lesson for schoolchildren in Azov, Rostov Region, Russia.

The kids were taught what to do when they fall through the ice and how to save someone in peril which includes using a branch and ladder to drag someone out.

This comes after Russian forces carried out live fire exercises along the Ukrainian border on the day of crucial talks with Nato aimed at defusing escalating tension amid deep concern over threats of a conflict.

