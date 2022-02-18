Russian military intelligence behind cyber attacks on Ukraine, White House claims

The White House has claimed Russian military intelligence is behind the recent cyber attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Moscow of targetting two banks and its defence ministry, which the deputy prime minister said was the largest attack of its type ever seen in the country.

The Kremlin denied it was behind the denial of service attacks, a claim the US has since refuted.

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said that Russia is using cyber to "undermine, coerce and destabilise Ukraine".

