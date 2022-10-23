Firefighters attend aftermath of Russian jet crash in Siberia

Video shows Russian firefighters attending the site of a military jet crash at a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday (23 October).

This marks the second such fatal incident this week, after another Russian plane crashed in Yeysk on Monday (17 October).

The two pilots of the jet were killed in the crash, although the residents of the building were out, local officials said.

Firefighters had to battle to control the blaze caused by the crash, which also left 150 nearby homes without power.

