The UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was dealt a blow on Tuesday evening when a dramatic 11th-hour ruling by the European Court of Human Rights grounded the inaugural flight to East Africa.

Despite opposition, the Home Office maintains its position and is already preparing for the next flight, according to Therese Coffey.

Footage shows what facilities those set to arrive under Rwanda’s new agreement with Britain will be met with.

Migrants will be housed in shelters around the capital of Kigali, with features like private rooms, televisions and a swimming pool.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.