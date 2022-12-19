High Court rules that plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are lawful

Plans to deport asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda are lawful, the High Court ruled today, 19 December.

The proposals were announced by then-home secretary Priti Patel in April, in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel, prompting several challenges to the policy.

Though Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mr Justice Swift, dismissed the challenges against the policy as a whole, he ruled in favour of eight asylum seekers, declaring that the government had acted wrongly in their cases.

Charities and the PCS union have said they are considering whether to appeal the ruling.

