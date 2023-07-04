Rwanda: Rishi Sunak avoids answering if he has backup plan if scheme fails

Rishi Sunak was avoided a question at the Liaison Committee on whether the government has a “plan B” if the government’s appeal against a High Court judgement ruling plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful is unsuccessful.

The prime minister has previously stated that the government will seek permission to appeal against the decision at the Supreme Court as he insisted that Rwanda was a safe country and said that the court had agreed with this.

Appearing before parliament’s Liaison Committe on Tuesday, 4 July, the prime minister did not say whether the government has alternative plans if the scheme is not upheld in the Supreme Court.