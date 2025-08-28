Ryanair issue passenger warning ahead of strict new travelling rule

Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers who break the airline’s strict cabin baggage limits.

The budget airline has vowed to take action on the “one in 1,000” passengers who break the cabin baggage limits, saying the policy will lead to lower fares.

From November, incentives for ground staff to identify passengers who breach the limit for a free bag will rise.

The airline has a limit of 40 x 30 x 20cm for a “personal item”. The volume has recently increased from 40 x 20 x 25cm, as a result of an agreement among European airlines to adopt a new minimum size for cabin luggage.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder met with Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary to discuss the changes.