Staying safe during flight turbulence: Simon Calder explains

The news that nine people were injured when a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan struck turbulence over Southern Germany will be very worrying for a lot of people — after all, it would be great if pilots were able to identify when there was going to be some very unstable air and avoid it.

They absolutely do whenever they can, but sometimes there is simply nothing that can be done, except if you are a passenger, you can follow the regime of being strapped in at all times except when moving around.

Simon Calder explains what happened on the Ryanair flight, and how modern aircraft are designed to cope with turbulence.