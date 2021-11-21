Sajid Javid has ruled out imposing mandatory vaccines in the UK, suggesting that getting jabbed should be a “positive choice”.

The health secretary was speaking to Andrew Marr amid violent protests across Europe opposing compulsory vaccines.

“Taking a vaccine should be a positive choice,” Mr Javid said.

“With the exception of what we’ve done with healthcare and social care, which is very different, you’re choosing to work with vulnerable people. In terms of requiring mandatory vaccines for the general population, I don’t think that is something we’d ever look at.”

