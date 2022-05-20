The Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has said that the UK's support for Ukraine is "unwavering" as it "desperately" needs medical supplies due to continuing attacks from Russia.

In a statement on Friday (20 May) the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that 4.2 million doses of medicines and 1.5 million items of other supplies including PPE and respirators had been sent from the UK in direct response to a request from the Ukraine government.

