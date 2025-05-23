Drone video shows devastation after fatal plane crash in San Diego neighbourhood

Drone video footage shows the aftermath of a deadly plane crash in a San Diego neighbourhood on Thursday (22 May), with all six passengers on board presumed dead.

An entire property can be seen almost destroyed, as well as multiple nearby cars.

Investigators can also be seen walking around the crash site as they look for clues that could point to the cause of the crash.

A small private jet carrying six people abruptly came down in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood which was experiencing “very dense fog" .

On board the flight were music talent agent Dave Shapiro and drummer Daniel Williams.