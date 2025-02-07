Plane wreckage burns after crashing into bus on busy Sao Paulo road

Two people have been killed and six others injured when a plane smashed into a bus in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

The light aircraft plummeted into busy traffic on a main road, hitting the bus, causing it to burst into flames.

A motorcyclist and a woman on the bus, were injured when they were struck by debris, CNN Brasil reported.

The aircraft, a small twin-engine King Air, had left Campo de Marte Airport, a nearby private airport. The control tower lost contact with the plane minutes later.