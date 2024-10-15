Warning: This video contains scenes viewers may find distressing.

Sara Sharif’s father cries as he confesses to killing his daughter in this 999 phone call to police from Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering 10-year-old Sara alongside her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

Jurors have been played a recording of the eight-and-a-half-minute phone call Sharif made to the police non-emergency 101 number on 2.47am on 10 August 2023, two days after Sara died.

The 999 operator can be heard asking Mr Sharif to breathe as he cries: “I killed my daughter, I killed my daughter.”

The trial continues.