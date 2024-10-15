Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Listen: Sara Sharif's father tells 999 operator he's killed daughter

01:26

Lucy Leeson | Tuesday 15 October 2024 17:34 BST

Listen: Sara Sharif’s father tells operator he’s killed daughter in harrowing 999 call

Warning: This video contains scenes viewers may find distressing.

Sara Sharif’s father cries as he confesses to killing his daughter in this 999 phone call to police from Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering 10-year-old Sara alongside her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

Jurors have been played a recording of the eight-and-a-half-minute phone call Sharif made to the police non-emergency 101 number on 2.47am on 10 August 2023, two days after Sara died.

The 999 operator can be heard asking Mr Sharif to breathe as he cries: “I killed my daughter, I killed my daughter.”

The trial continues.

Up next

Watch moment ‘whale watcher’ found after 67 days adrift at sea

01:21

Watch moment ‘whale watcher’ found after 67 days adrift at sea

The View compare Trump to pumpkin as Whoopi Goldberg clash continues

01:46

The View compare Trump to pumpkin as Whoopi Goldberg clash continues

Martin Lewis warns children born in these years can claim thousands

01:21

Martin Lewis warns children born in these years can claim thousands

Health secretary Wes Streeting denies using weight loss jabs

00:16

Health secretary Wes Streeting denies using weight loss jabs

Editor’s Picks

Prime minister Keir Starmer backs Brick by Brick Campaign

01:25

Prime minister Keir Starmer backs Brick by Brick Campaign

Who will be the next Tory leader?

10:11

Who will be the next Tory leader?

Make the most of your snow sports holiday with Travel Smart

04:53

Make the most of your snow sports holiday with Travel Smart

How a domestic abuse safe house gets built

01:12

How a domestic abuse safe house gets built

More Editor’s Picks
Could you live with an electric car?

08:50

Could you live with an electric car?

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign

01:26

Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign

Should you buy a used electric car?

06:53

Should you buy a used electric car?

Travel Smart

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

05:52

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

More Travel Smart
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

That Dress

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

More That Dress
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

Binge Watch

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

04:26

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

06:26

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

More Binge Watch
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Sport

Hot mic catches Ben Ainslie’s explicit outburst at Kiwi commentator

00:21

Hot mic catches Ben Ainslie’s explicit outburst at Kiwi commentator

Furious Eddie Hearn blasts boxing judge after Dmitry Bivol loss

00:28

Furious Eddie Hearn blasts boxing judge after Dmitry Bivol loss

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

01:03

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

03:49

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

More Sport
Gary Lineker addresses Match of the Day exit rumours

00:25

Gary Lineker addresses Match of the Day exit rumours

Footballers bring abandoned dogs onto pitch to help them find homes

01:05

Footballers bring abandoned dogs onto pitch to help them find homes

Keanu Reeves avoids serious injury after spin-out on racing debut

03:05

Keanu Reeves avoids serious injury after spin-out on racing debut

‘Bring me the bill’: Pep Guardiola makes gesture to Man City fans

01:57

‘Bring me the bill’: Pep Guardiola makes gesture to Man City fans

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Rosie Smith reveals postpartum anxiety as she appears on Lorraine show

00:39

Rosie Smith reveals postpartum anxiety as she appears on Lorraine show

How Christopher Reeve’s children look out for other since his death

00:36

How Christopher Reeve’s children look out for other since his death

Katya Jones makes ‘crystal clear’ statement on ‘hand incident’

00:39

Katya Jones makes ‘crystal clear’ statement on ‘hand incident’

Ant and Dec don lab coats in first I’m a Celebrity 2024 teaser

00:20

Ant and Dec don lab coats in first I’m a Celebrity 2024 teaser

More Culture
SNL stars attempt Manchester accents in Oasis reunion spoof

01:15

SNL stars attempt Manchester accents in Oasis reunion spoof

Strictly’s Katya and Wynne address awkward exchange during live show

00:26

Strictly’s Katya and Wynne address awkward exchange during live show

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal praised for ‘smoldering’ chemistry

00:41

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal praised for ‘smoldering’ chemistry

Nick Knowles makes Strictly exit admission as partner reduced to tears

00:37

Nick Knowles makes Strictly exit admission as partner reduced to tears

Lifestyle

Runaway inflatable pumpkin swallows police officer during 911 call

00:32

Runaway inflatable pumpkin swallows police officer during 911 call

Rare calf belonging to smallest species of wild cattle born in zoo

01:01

Rare calf belonging to smallest species of wild cattle born in zoo

Martin Lewis warns children born in these years can claim thousands

01:21

Martin Lewis warns children born in these years can claim thousands

Prince William reveals his and Kate’s crucial parenting motto

00:30

Prince William reveals his and Kate’s crucial parenting motto

More Lifestyle
Al Pacino reveals how he nearly died from Covid: ‘My pulse stopped’

00:49

Al Pacino reveals how he nearly died from Covid: ‘My pulse stopped’

Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals secret to style inspiration

00:58

Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals secret to style inspiration

Ali Bastian shaves head in raw video as she undergoes cancer treatment

00:57

Ali Bastian shaves head in raw video as she undergoes cancer treatment

Miranda Hart leaves Selena Gomez in tears during Graham Norton show

00:27

Miranda Hart leaves Selena Gomez in tears during Graham Norton show