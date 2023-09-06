Sara Sharif’s mother hardly recognised her ‘bruised and swollen’ body

The mother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif said she hardly recognised her daughter in the mortuary because she was so badly injured.

In a heartbreaking new interview with Poland television channel TVN, Sara’s mother Olga Sharif said: "One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

"Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like."

Sara was found dead on 10 August at her home in Woking. Police want to speak to three family members in relation to their murder investigation.