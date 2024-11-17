Passengers screamed and items flew through the air when a Scandinavian Airlines flight was hit by severe turbulence over the Atlantic.

The incident happened aboard flight SK957, which departed from Stockholm for Miami on Thursday (14 November).

Footage filmed inside the cabin shows passengers screaming and several items flying through the air, when turbulence struck over Greenland.

The plane was forced to make a u-turn and landed back at its base in Copenhagen, where it was checked for damage.

Scandinavian Airlines confirmed 254 passengers and one baby were on the flight and that there were no serious injuries.