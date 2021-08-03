Scans of Covid-infected lungs on both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients capture the stark contrast between the effects the disease has.

Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, has treated thousands of people suffering from the virus.

He shared the x-rays to highlight the viruses effect inside the lungs in an effort to encourage people to get the jab.

On the vaccinated patient's X-ray, their lungs appeared to have black space, indicating the space that is filled with air.

The scan of the unvaccinated individual features a lot of white, indicating a lack of space.