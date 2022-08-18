Results day: Delighted pupils receive A-level grades at Norwich School

There were smiles at a school in Norfolk as students collected their A-level results on Thursday, 18 August.

This year's cohort are the first pupils to receive results after sitting exams. In 2020 and 2021, results were based on teacher assessments and coursework as exams were cancelled due to Covid.

Footage shows students at Norwich School gathering as they opened their results.

Grades have fallen for the first time since the pandemic began, but Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses.

