Sheffield primary school built with dangerous concrete filmed in aerial footage

A Sheffield primary school which was built using dangerous concrete can be seen with parts of the building covered up in tarpaulin as work is carried out to replace the material.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used in the roof over the kitchen at Abbey Lane Primary School in Woodseats, Sheffield council officials said.

Work on the school is due to be completed in December at a cost of £620,000.

More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain RAAC, which is prone to collapse.