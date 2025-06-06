Scottish Labour MSP issues message for ‘Farage’s mob’ after shock by-election win

A newly-elected MSP sent a brutal message to Nigel Farage’s “mob” following a surprise Scottish Labour win at a by-election on Friday (6 June).

Davy Russell won the seat in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse despite first minister John Swinney having previously declared the contest a "two horse race" between the SNP and Reform UK.

Speaking after the victory was declared, Mr Russell said the community had “sent a message to Farage and his mob tonight - the poison of Reform isn't us, it isn't Scotland and we don't want your division here”.

Russell won 8,559 votes, with the SNP's Katy Loudon in second on 7,957, and Reform's Ross Lambie in third with 7,088 votes.

Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice said coming third in the contest was a “massive boost”.