SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes ‘would have voted against’ gay marriage

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said that she would have voted against marriage equality if she had been an MSP when it was made legal.

The finance minister and devout Christian told Channel 4 News she believes marriage is “between a man and a woman.”

Some of her previous backers, including public finance minister Tom Arthur, have since withdrawn their support for Ms Forbes following her comments on gay marriage.

“Equal marriage is amongst our Parliament’s greatest achievements... Consequently, I am unable to continue to support Kate’s campaign.” Mr Arthur said.

