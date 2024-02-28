Watch as Scott Morrison plays a game of “Taylor Swift bingo” at the request of his two daughters, Abbey and Lily, by filling his farewell speech with the singer’s albums.

The former Australian prime minister is retiring from politics after a 17-year career and paid tribute to his family in his last address in parliament.

Mr Morrison hit almost every one of Swift’s albums during the speech, and even included a few names of her hit songs, such as “Bad Blood” and “Shake It Off”.

The 55-year-old was prime minister of Australia from 2018 to 2022, holding office as leader of the Liberal Party of Australia.