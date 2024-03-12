Surfers ride first five-star Severn Bore waves of 2024

Surfers rode the first "five-star" Severn Bore waves of 2024 in Gloucestershire on Monday, 12 March.

The bore is a large surge wave formed in the estuary of the River Severn, where the tidal range is the second-highest in the world.

It is caused when the incoming tide is funneled into an increasingly narrow channel against the current of the river.

Footage posted on the Severn Bore And River Page on Facebook shows multiple surfers enjoying the waves at Newnham.