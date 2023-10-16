Independent TV
Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden appear to laugh during Sunak’s Israel and Gaza statement
Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden appeared to laugh behind Rishi Sunak as the prime minister delivered a statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict in parliament on Monday, 16 October.
The defence secretary and the deputy prime minister appeared to smile as they held a conversation behind Mr Sunak, who called for a "better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people."
During Mr Sunak's speech in parliament, he said that at least six Britons were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing.
