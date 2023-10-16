Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden appeared to laugh behind Rishi Sunak as the prime minister delivered a statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict in parliament on Monday, 16 October.

The defence secretary and the deputy prime minister appeared to smile as they held a conversation behind Mr Sunak, who called for a "better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people."

During Mr Sunak's speech in parliament, he said that at least six Britons were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing.