Long Island beach shut down after shark attacks surfer

A beach in Long Island, New York, was shut down after a shark attacked a surfer on Wednesday (13 July).

The 41-year-old surfer at Smith Point Beach suffered a four-inch slash to his leg from what he said was a sand tiger shark.

A lifeguard was bitten by a shark during a training exercise on the same beach on 3 July, in what was the first reported shark attack at the beach since it opened in 1959.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.