Comedian Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP

Eddie Izzard has formally launched a campaign to stand for the Labour Party at the next general election.

The comedian announced her intention to represent Sheffield Central, because she wants to “support the city that has supported me”.

Current MP Paul Blomfield - who has had the seat since 2010 - confirmed he was standing down at the next election back in February.

“When I’m faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver,” Izzard says in her campaign video.

She added that she wants to “take the fight to the Tories”.

