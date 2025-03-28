JD Vance attacks media during Signalgate questioning

Vice President JD Vance attacked the media’s ‘obsession’ with Signalgate after being asked about an internal investigation into the security leak.

The Atlantic reporter, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally included in a Signal app group chat by senior Trump administration officials discussing the planned bombing of Houthi targets in Yemen.

During a visit to a US military base in Greenland on March 28th 2025, Vance was questioned by a reporter asking for an update on any findings from the internal investigation.

Vance immediately responded that he finds "American media's obsession with this issue very, very interesting".

The Vice President became even more passionate in his argument, accusing the media of covering for the Biden Administration during the Afghanistan conflict.