Devastated Simon Cowell makes urgent LA wildfire plea in new video message

Simon Cowell has urged people to help victims of the California wildfires, saying he is devastated by what has happened.

The music mogul, who has a second home in LA, described the deadly wildfires as “horrific”.

In an Instagram video, posted on Saturday (11 January), the 65-year-old, said he has made a donation to the Red Cross, as he urged others to do the same.

Los Angeles firefighters continue to battle several stubborn wildfires across the California county as the death toll grows to at least 16 people.