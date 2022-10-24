Security tries to block Sky News camera as sit-in protest takes place in parliament

A security officer at the Houses of Parliament tried to block the Sky News camera during a live interview as Greenpeace staged a sit-in protest in the central lobby.

Chief Political Correspondent Jon Craig was conducting an interview about Rishi Sunak's appointment as the next prime minister when the officer stood in front of the lens after a group of people sat on the floor.

"You're live on Sky News," Mr Craig said to the officer, who apologised for the interruption.

Greenpeace later tweeted that 30 activists had "occupied parliament" to protest fuel poverty.

