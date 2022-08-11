Man charged with murder and attacks around Isle of Skye and Wester Ross

A 39-year-old man has been charged following incidents on the Isle of Skye and Wester Ross on Wednesday (10 August), which left one man dead and three injured, Police Scotland have said.

John MacKinnon, 47, was killed after a gun was fired at a property in Teangue yesterday morning.

A 32-year-old woman had earlier been injured in an incident about eight miles away in Tarskavaig.

In Dornie on the Highland mainland, a gun was also fired, injuring a man and woman, both aged 63.

