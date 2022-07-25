Forty snakes removed from house in India after child dies from bite

Forty snakes were removed from a house in India after a five-year-old girl died from a bite she sustained while playing hide-and-seek.

A crowd of people gathered to witness the scene as the serpents were removed from the property in sacks.

The child was playing in her father's home in Bihar when she was attacked, and was rushed to hospital where she later died.

The snakes were released into a nearby forest.

