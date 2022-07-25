Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:59
Forty snakes removed from house in India after child dies from bite
Forty snakes were removed from a house in India after a five-year-old girl died from a bite she sustained while playing hide-and-seek.
A crowd of people gathered to witness the scene as the serpents were removed from the property in sacks.
The child was playing in her father's home in Bihar when she was attacked, and was rushed to hospital where she later died.
The snakes were released into a nearby forest.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:25
‘Cowboys and Indians’ style arcade game removed from Somerset pier after racism complaint
01:05
Multiple injuries after man drives onto Daytona Beach, Florida
01:04
Former Tory MP Edwina Currie appears with cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson on live TV
01:05
When and where are the next train strikes?
01:18
When and where can I watch the next Tory leadership debate?
02:11
What’s causing the delays at Dover?
00:50
Apocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills sky
00:43
Chess robot grabs and breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger
00:36
Man hit by car and robbed while lying on ground in New York
00:27
Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'
00:18
Steve Bannon tells Alex Jones he’s one of the greatest political thinkers since Founding Fathers
00:30
Donald Trump brands himself ‘most persecuted person in the history of America’
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:39
Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships
01:07
Arsenal technical director Edu says he and Mikel Arteta are 'aligned on all decisions'
01:38
Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus ‘makes a huge difference’ to team, says Mikel Arteta
00:54
UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett speaks out on mental health in winning speech
00:43
Moment Jake Wightman’s dad collapses in heap as son becomes 1500m champion
00:59
Dina Asher-Smith admits ‘mind not on track’ after grandmother’s passing
00:53
Quidditch to be renamed ‘Quadball’ to distance it from JK Rowling
00:35
F1: Sebastian Vettel pilots 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP
01:01
Beach resort on Greek island of Lesbos damaged by wildfire amid summer heatwave
00:43
France wildfires: Firefighters feeling fatigue as they continue to battle blazes
00:53
Smoke billows from Dartford wildfire as UK records hottest ever temperature
01:03
Andrew Marr condemns climate change deniers
00:57
Drone footage captures firefighters battling wildfire tearing through Derbyshire farmland
01:47
Extinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK office
00:54
Spain wildfires: Man runs out of wildfires with clothes alight after trying to save town
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
00:48
Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty could return as a movie
01:39
Stowaway trailer: Ruby Rose and Patrick Schwarzenegger play surviving couple in new thriller
01:28
Ellie Goulding sings in Ukrainian at First Ladies Summit in Kyiv
01:22
UK to host Eurovision in 2023 on behalf of winners Ukraine
00:56
One Direction: New X Factor clip reveals how boyband was formed by the judges
00:40
Neighbours: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan arrive on Ramsay Street in finale trailer
02:11
Black Panther 2: First trailer for upcoming Marvel film debuts at Comic-Con
00:43
Victoria Beckham belts out classic Spice Girls track at karaoke 25 years on
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:54
Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’
02:29
Black Bird proves that Apple TV+ is ‘winning the streaming wars’
03:20
The Terminal List is 'as silly as it sounds'
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
00:46
Footage shows underground machine digging path for HS2 rail project
01:38
Paddleboarder makes 20-mile trip to wind farm off Sussex coast
00:30
Elephant greets woman through hotel room window in Thailand
00:56
Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cage
00:58
Australian stripper reveals her almost six-figure salary she made last year
00:46
Firefighters rescue dozens of salmon after they became stuck in water near pub
00:31
Stacey Solomon thanks fans for well wishes ahead of wedding to Joe Swash
00:24
‘I was in awe’: Josie Gibson praises NHS after spending night in hospital with son
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21