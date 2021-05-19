A Snapchat video highlights the stark differences between life in Israel and Gaza amid the recent flare-up of violence between the two sides.

The screen-share recording of Snapchat’s Snap Map, posted to Twitter by “Michael,” first zooms in on the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ramla, showing clips of birthday cakes, sunny streets, food and dogs.

Then the video zooms in on Gaza, revealing completely different scenes – of streets covered in rubble, collapsed buildings and explosions.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it claims are militant targets in Gaza in recent weeks.