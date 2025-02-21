Snowmobiler buried under avalanche for more than an hour saved in rescue

A Colorado snowmobiler trapped under an avalanche for more than an hour was rescued, dramatic bodycam footage from Monday, 17 February shows.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Rescue Group responded to an avalanche on Vail Pass with a confirmed burial.

The victim, who had been beneath the snow for more than 60 minutes, was recovered with only minor injuries.

"We are incredibly grateful for this fortunate outcome and proud of the coordinated efforts of our deputies and the Summit County Rescue Group. Their dedication and skill made this rescue possible," the sheriff's office said.