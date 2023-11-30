Watch snow blizzard hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn

A snow blizzard and arctic temperatures have hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn, but it is still business as usual.

The Tan Hill Inn in Richmond, North Yorkshire, is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level and has been cut off by bad weather before.

Guests visiting the pub in November 2021 had to dig themselves out after waking up to several feet of snow, trapping them inside during Storm Arwen.

Temperatures plunged to minus 7.2C in England on Wednesday (29 November) as snow fell in Scotland, Northumberland, and Yorkshire.

A pub spokesman said: “We are open today with a warm fire for food drink and accommodation.”